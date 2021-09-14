ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Ashtabula woman who has been missing for six days.
Crystal Miller Garney was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at her East 14th Street home, according to the police report.
Police Chief Robert Stell said police are interviewing family, friends and associates, and searching the area for Garney.
“We are trying to piece it together,” he said.
Garney, the mother of two children, is described as 5-foot-1 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She’s a Painesville native and a graduate of Riverside High School.
Friends and family have set up a display of balloons and flowers in front of her home, with hope that she will be found alive and well.
Anyone with any information on Garney’s whereabouts should call the APD at 440-992-7172.
