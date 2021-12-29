ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Walmart closed on Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday morning, after the store has been cleaned and restocked, according to information from Walmart.
“Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” Walmart Spokesperson Ashley Nolan said in an email.
Closing the store will allow time for third party specialists to sanitize the store and give employees time to restock shelves, Nolan said
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Nolan said in the email.
Employee health screenings will continue when the store reopens and unvaccinated employees are required to wear face coverings, Nolan said.
“As an essential business and a member of the Ashtabula community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” she said.
The store closed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, but initial information from Walmart stated the closure would start at 2 p.m..
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” Nolan said.
