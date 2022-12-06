ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Marine Corps League will host a ceremony Wednesday, marking the 81st anniversary of the attack of Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II.
A muster will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of West 44th Street and Main Avenue.
The ceremony will begin at 12:55 p.m. at the park, with First Baptist Church ringing its bells, signifying 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time, when the attack occurred on Dec. 7, 1941.
American Legion Post No. 103 will post colors and Tim Dibble, past commander of the Marine Corps League Detachment 782, will lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Rev. Joe Woods, pastor at First Baptist Church in Ashtabula, will give the opening prayer.
Dibble will then introduce the ceremony’s guest speaker, the Rev. Fred Grimm, U.S. Navy retired, chaplain of the Marine Corps League Detachment 782.
Taps and a 21 Gun Salute will be held, followed by the benediction provided by Woods.
“Americans need to remember what happened at Pearl Harbor on that day,” Dibble said. “On this day we pay tribute to all those servicemen and women who fought and sacrificed for us.”
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony may be moved to the sanctuary of First Baptist Church at the corner of Park Avenue and West 44th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.