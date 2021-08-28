ASHTABULA — City veteran Dave Osborne is sleeping a lot better now that an area veterans’ assistance organization fixed his roof.
“When they came I cried,” Osborne said. He said he was homeless for 17 years prior to buying his house years ago and was scared that he could become homeless again.
John Norris formed Honoring Our Heroes in the last several years to assist veterans in need.
“I am a retired sergeant major. I spent all my life working in the [military],” he said.
Norris said his group has helped 21 veterans in a variety of ways. He said the project was completed Aug. 20 which happened to be Osborne’s birthday.
Osborne didn’t have the money to fix his Nathan Avenue home so he reached out to the Ashtabula American Legion Post 103 and they notified Norris.
“At Honoring Our Heroes, we help local military and public safety veterans by providing free home repairs, safety modifications and property maintenance services to those that are physically or financially unable to complete these tasks themselves,” Norris said.
Osborne said his time of homelessness was very difficult as he tried to stabilize his situation while living in Conneaut years ago.
“I used up all my friends,” he said.
The problem began when his roof leaked into his kitchen.
Norris created the 501(C)(3) organization to help veterans. In addition to the roof Honoring Our Heroes was also able to do some drywall repair inside the house, he said.
Norris tries to connect contractors and supply stores to make the projects financially possible and pays for many of the projects as well.
“I’m the negotiator,” Norris said. He said he has generous supporters in the Ashtabula area that donate to the organization.
Norris said many of the building supply stores have helped him with costs and he then works with the contractors to provide the best situation possible for veterans in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties.
In this particular situation, he was able to negotiate a good deal with a contractor that brought a crew with numerous people to finish the project over the course of two days.
“We are looking for help,” he said of the need for volunteers and donations.
