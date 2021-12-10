SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Tubas, euphoniums and other members of the tuba family will gather at the Lakeside High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday to play music of the holiday season.
The 11th annual concert, which begins at 1 p.m., will be under the direction of Chris Sherman for the annual Merry TubaChristmas event.
“This is an open invitation for tuba and euphonium players from throughout the region to come together, read through music and put on a concert all in a couple of hours,” he said. “It is a wonderful experience.”
Anyone wishing to play should bring their instruments and register at 9:30 a.m. in the lobby of the theater. Rehearsal begins at 10 a.m.
The registrationfee is $10. Music, hats and scarves will be available.
Created by Harvey Phillips, Merry TubaChristmas is celebrating 48 years. This year, it will be presented in more than 200 cities throughout the U.S. and in several foreign countries.
Phillips created TubaChristmas as an annual event to honor his teacher, the late tubist William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902.
Every holiday season, tuba and euphonium players of all ages gather to pay their respects to all the great artists and teachers who represent their heritage.
Every TubaChristmas performance features traditional Christmas carols arranged by American composer, Alec Wilder, who died Christmas Eve, 1980.
TubaChristmas ensembles can attract as many as a few hundred participants ranging in age from 8 to 90 years old.
For more information, visit TubaChristmas.com.
