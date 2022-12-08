SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Tubas, euphoniums and other members
of the tuba family
will gather at the Lakeside High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday to perform holiday music.
The Merry TubaChristmas concert begins at 1 p.m., under the direction of Chris Sherman.
“This is an open invitation for tuba and euphonium players from throughout the region to come together, read through music and put on a concert all in a couple of hours,” Sherman said. “It is a wonderful experience.”
Anyone wishing to play should bring their instruments and register at 9:30 a.m. in the lobby of the theater.
Rehearsal begins at 10 a.m.
The registration fee is $10. Music, hats and scarves will be available.
Created by Harvey Phillips, Merry TubaChristmas is celebrating 48 years.
This year, it will be presented in more than 200 cities throughout the U.S. and in several foreign countries.
Phillips created TubaChristmas as an annual event to honor his teacher, the late tubist William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902.
Every holiday season, tuba and euphonium players of all ages, from specific geographic areas, gather to pay their respects to all the great artists and teachers who represent their heritage.
Every TubaChristmas performance features traditional Christmas
carols arranged, for the first TubaChristmas, Dec 22, 1974 on the skating rink at Rockefeller Center, by American composer Alec Wilder, who died Christmas Eve, 1980.
TubaChristmas ensembles can attract as many as a few hundred participants, ranging in age from 8 to 90 years old.
For more information, visit TubaChristmas.com.
