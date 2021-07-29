ASHTABULA — Earlier this week, an unforeseen mechanical breakdown forced the closure of the city transfer station on West 24th Street.
The station will be closed until further notice, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
“Access to recycling drop off is still available, however we cannot accept bulk items or other rubbish at this time,” he said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will update as soon as we can reopen.”
Normally, the transfer station is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city provides curbside trash pick-up for residents for a monthly fee. Total trash collected per week is limited to three 32-gallon trash containers or 9 bags of trash, according to city officials.
The city provides recycling collection service, in addition to rubbish collection, for residents in Wards 1 and 2. Every residence in those wards received a 64-gallon two wheeled recycling cart. The navy blue cart with yellow lid is a heavy-duty cart and includes information on the lid regarding what can be recycled, has an attached lid and is animal resistant. Pick-up is every other week on Fridays.
There are other places in Ashtabula County to take recyclables.
They include:
• 5890 Cemetery Road, Kingsville
• Sheffield Township garage
• Saybrook Township building
• Geneva Township garage
• 1300 Innovation Way, Conneaut
