ASHTABULA — The documentary film “Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster” has been nominated for five Regional Emmy awards.
The documentary features the history of the 1876 train disaster and the people involved in it. Railroad safety, engineering regulations and the Ashtabula General Hospital and other improvements resulted from the tragedy.
The nominations include:
• Best Historical Documentary
• Writer (Long Form)
• Director of Photography (Long Form)
• Graphic Arts: Motion Graphics, Visual Effects, Composting, Art Direction
• Talent: Performer/Host/Narrator
Co-director, Len Brown of Beacon Productions, will be attending the Emmy Awards Gala on June 17 in Cleveland.
The film focuses on the snowy night when a Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway train headed through Ashtabula during a blizzard and the bridge over the Ashtabula River collapsed under the weight.
Brown will receive an Emmy plaque for each of the nominations.
Since its release, the film has received great reviews.
It will air on the Western Reserve PBS at 9 p.m. June 20. WVIZ Ideastream will air it in June as well, but no date is set yet.
Local residents got a premiere screening of the film on Dec. 11 at the Lakeside High School Performing Arts Center, courtesy of the Ashtabula Foundation.
