ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Township Park Commission is ready for the summer season, said chairman Brian Hubbard.
With gasoline prices and other family expenses soaring, Hubbard believes it’s likely families are planning to stay closer to home rather than travel to more distant vacation venues.
“This is a great year to enjoy spending time in our local parks,” he said.
Hubbard suggests planning a family reunion or other event at Lake Shore Park, or enjoy one of many Sunday evening car shows while listening to ‘golden oldies’ music by a disc jockey or live band.
“The Sunday Cruise In has been taking place every Sunday since 1987 — 45 years,” he said. “Then enjoy a great sunset over Lake Erie.”
The park’s concession stand offers park-goers hot dogs, ice cream and other treats.
“You can spend time swimming, boating, fishing or a round of disc golf,” Hubbard said. “Let the kids enjoy spending time in the playground, then take them to feed the ducks and peacocks at the water fowl ponds.”
Ashtabula Township Trustee, Bambi Paulchel, said, “I’m so proud of our beautiful park. The park board and the employees are doing a great job keeping up with everything. I’m looking forward to enjoying many weekends there in the summer.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said Lake Shore Park is one of the most beautiful parks in the county.
“They work hard to keep it nice year-round,” he said. “I look forward to seeing all that there is to do and see at Lake Shore Park.”
Visitors to the park should check out two nearby attractions at the same time — the Smolen Gulf Covered Bridge and the Riverview Covered Bridge below the Smolen bridge, Hubbard said.
Both bridges offer excellent views of the Ashtabula Gulf.
Come September, Lake Shore Park will host its annual Patriot Day concert, a craft show and a Rib Burn-Off.
The park commission is always looking for park-time summer help for maintenance or lifeguards. Applications are available at the park office or online at www.lakeshoreparkashtabula.org.
The park commission also preserves and documents its history. Anyone who has photos, post cards or other documents about the park’s history, should stop by the park office at 1700 E. First St., Ashtabula.
“The staff of the Ashtabula Township Park Commission — Lake Shore Park and Indian Trails Park — is very much looking forward to seeing all of you this summer,” Hubbard said. “We hope and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer.”
