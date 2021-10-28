ASHTABULA — Ashtabula’s annual Christmas parade always spreads holiday cheer and draws a large crowd downtown.
This year, the holiday fun begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Cornelius Park with the lighting of Christmas trees decorated by several local businesses and organizations, including Ashtabula County Juvenile Court, Burns Kids College, Country Club Rehabilitation, Home Safe, Ashtabula Art Association, NAACP, Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue, My Neighborhood, After School Discovery and Erie Bank.
Adroit Consulting and Engineering LLC are donating the trees and Bender Tree Farm will deliver. Music will be provided by North Coast Sound, along with entertainment by Solita the hula hoop performer.
“We will open the voting for the ‘Peoples’ Choice’ for the decorated trees,” said Myke Dowd, president of the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA), which is sponsoring the events. “Voting ballots and box will be at the gazebo in the park.”
“A Christmas Story,” the theme of this year’s parade, starts at 7 p.m., along Main and Park avenues.
Wherever possible, units are asked to use as much ‘A Christmas Story’ decorations and Christmas lights as possible, said Suzy Kist, parade chair person. The ADDA asks that no one dress up as Santa, as the ‘real’ Santa will ride in the last unit.
Along with Santa Claus, the parade will star local firefighters, police officers, baton twirlers, dance troupes, scouts, sports teams, horses, the Lakeside High School Marching Band and lots and lots of holiday floats.
Anyone who wants to participate in the parade, email: addachristmasparade@yahoo.com
After the parade, First Baptist Church, 4353 Park Ave., will provide a warming station.
“While downtown, check out all of our Main Avenue snowmen decorated by local merchants, civic and non-profit organizations,” Dowd said. “They will definitely set the mood for the holidays.”
Visitors and participants also could stop by downtown stores and pick up a free ‘passport.’ Then go to each of the locations listed in the passport for a stamp. Once the passport is filled out, drop it off at the designated location to be entered into a drawing for a basket. The passport event runs from Nov.19 to Dec. 5.
