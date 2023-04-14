ASHTABULA — In celebration of Earth Day, Ashtabula Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills and Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines are planning a city-wide Clean-Up Day.
Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to noon on April 22, regardless of weather.
“Take pride in our city and our community by coming together for a great cause,” Haines said. “We have about 20 different groups so far that have said yes.”
Mills said they’re especially thrilled because of the cleanup falling on Earth Day.
Volunteers should meet in the parking lot of the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., shortly before 8:30 a.m.
RSVP Haines at 440-812-5916 or Mills at 440-998-1635 with a contact person and number of people in your group.
Bring gloves and any tools like rakes or shovels, if available.
Signature Health will provide lunch for volunteers from noon to 1 p.m. at the YMCA.
This year, the areas most needing attention are West 57th Street, Ann Avenue, East and West Prospect Circle, Ohio Avenue Extension and Griswold Road, Haines-DiGiacomo said.
Signature Health will provide a lunch for the volunteers from noon to 1 p.m. at the YMCA.
Those wanting to join in the cleanup should call the Ashtabula City Clerk of Council at 440-992-7119, Mills at 440-812-5916 or Haines-DiGiacomo at 440-415-3752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.