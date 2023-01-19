ASHTABULA — New software soon will integrate city police, prosecutors and the court into one comprehensive system.
City Council approved City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper’s request for two ordinances, allowing the city manager to contract with Matrix Point software at a cost of $41,000, plus a monthly fee.
The software will connect the entire justice community with the information it needs to automate workflow and quick legal processes all while reducing office errors and waste, Cooper said.
“This will allow Ashtabula Police Department and the city Solicitor’s Office to be connected by computer,” she said. “There’s no paper. [Police will] just push a button and it comes to us. It will be a great time saver.”
Cooper expects the software to be up and running by this summer.
City Council also authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to purchase a 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck from Montrose Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Ashtabula for $48,365 for the city’s Public Works Department.
Council then authorized the city manager to buy a Dodge Ram 3500 Crew Cab truck with a nine-foot reading service body from Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge for $70,000. That vehicle will be used for water pollution control.
In other business:
• Timonere said two large cranes are working in the city at the same time, constructing two big projects — Ashtabula County Medical Center’s patient tower on Lake Avenue and the Riverbend Hotel on Goodwill Drive in the Ashtabula Harbor.
“Hopefully this weather holds out and it will continue,” he said.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into a memoranda of understanding with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for the collection of delinquent income tax.
• Council passed an ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into a $30,600 contract with GPD Group of Akron for engineering design and construction administration for the West 14th Street sanitary sewer improvements project.
The next City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.