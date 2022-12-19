Ashtabula native Sydney Gilbert, 18, was crowned Miss Ohio on Dec. 11 at the Miss American Girl Miss Ohio pageant in Columbus.
The Miss American Girl Pageant is dedicated to the positive development of girls and young women through constructive and age-appropriate competition, according to the website.
“I completed an interview, evening gown competition and fun fashion runway,” Gilbert said. “There was also 10 percent given for sportsmanship. I was also awarded Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. This year I will represent Ohio to my best ability and give back to my community during my year-long reign.”
Gilbert is no stranger to the pageant circuit, having competed in pageants since she was 5 years old, starting with the Geneva Winterfest pageant in 2019, when she was crowned queen.
“I was crowned Miss Ohio Junior Teen in 2020, and moved right on up to Miss Ohio,” she said. “I actually own my own business — Crowned to Perfection, where I am a pageant/confidence coach with over 50 clients from all over the U.S.”
Gilbert’s mother, Angela Ponteri of Ashtabula, said she loves the Miss American Girl pageants because of its community involvement.
“Giving back is such a huge part of pageantry, and growing a sisterhood and being a role model to younger kids,” she said. “With Sydney’s ambition to be a kindergarten teacher, this system is perfect for her. My daughter is a magnet to kids, and she radiates when she is surrounded by them.”
Ponteri’s favorite part of the Dec. 11 weekend was when a 10-year-old contestant told Sydney she loved being around her because she makes others happy.
“Sydney took this pageant into her own hands and put the work in herself, and she accomplished her goal,” Ponteri said. “She is fun-loving, giving and her happiness is infectious.”
A 2022 graduate of Lakeside High School, Gilbert is a freshman at Cleveland State University, where she’s a cheerleader studying early childhood education. Her dream is to someday teach kindergarten in the Ashtabula Area City School District.
“I had so many amazing teachers at Lakeside who helped form me into who I am,” she said. “I want to go back to my roots.”
Being an entrepreneur, Gilbert also recently started a new business — Sydney Gilbert Photography, offering single and group photography services.
“Representing Ohio truly means everything to me,” she said. “This year i will serve my community to my best ability and spread positivity and empowerment through photography, community service and being me.”
Gilbert said she couldn’t do it all without encouragement from her family, including parents Angela and Matthew Ponteri; sister Sadie Drozd, 15; brother Seve Ponteri, 11, and grandparents Roberta Madar Pruett, Edward Gilbert, Rebecca Gilbert and Pamela Gilbert.
“My mom has always told me shoot for the moon,” she said. “[She said] if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”
