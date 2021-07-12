Ashtabula talks golf carts on city streets 

ASHTABULA — City Council is pondering whether to allow golf carts to cruise on city streets.
The topic came up at Tuesday night’s meeting after a change in state law last year prohibited golf carts on streets unless they were allowed by local government on roads with lower speed limits, according to officials.
Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio said she saw golf carts on Walnut Boulevard over the Fourth of July weekend.
City Solicitor Michael Franklin said there is no legislation on the books allowing golf carts on city streets.
“They are not lawful to drive on public streets in the city,” he said.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said he does not support golf carts on city streets.
But Jay Powell, who sells golf carts at Lake Erie Golf Carts in Warrensville, said it’s not unusual to see more and more golf carts on the streets these days.
“Golf carts are in high demand right now as more and more cities have allowed street-legal golf carts and a lot of people like to use them while camping,” he said. “A lot of closed communities allow them, too.”
Powell said the company and others help get golf carts ready for the road, adding features like turn signals, rear view mirrors and seat belts, which are required by some jurisdictions.
Last September, Conneaut City Council voted to allow golf carts on certain roads in the city, provided the carts and drivers meet certain criteria and that golf carts would only be allowed on roads with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.
Paul Vierheller, manager at Century Cart Connection in Twinsburg, said business has seen a significant increase in sales in recent years due to rising demand to ride golf carts in three main places: campgrounds, closed communities and islands, such as Kelleys Island.
According to the golf cart dealerships, street-ready golf cart cost around $4,000.
Council President John Roskovics said he sees people driving golf carts around town.
“With more and more tourists coming to Ashtabula County, I think we should consider if this is going to be an issue or something we should get ahead of,” he said.
