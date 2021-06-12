Ashtabula Senior Center reopening after COVID closure

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Senior Center will reopen to the public with a welcome back party on June 23.
To start, the center will be open for in-person services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Virtual programs at the senior center will continue to be broadcast via Facebook and Zoom.
“We are so excited to have seniors back we are throwing a welcome back party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23,” said Brenda MacNaughton, board vice-president. “The party will be hosted by Carington Park, Jefferson Healthcare Center, Saybrook Landing, Pine Grove Healthcare and limited to 50 guests — reservations are required to attend.”
Executive Director Lisa Bruckman said the pandemic isolation was especially hard on Ashtabula County seniors.
“Throughout the pandemic, our staff checked on seniors regularly to help protect and watch for potential signs of memory loss, depression and anxiety,” she said.
“And staying home and avoiding large gatherings has undoubtedly saved lives. But now it is time to reopen our senior
center and we are happy to welcome everyone back so that we can continue to provide the essential in-person services our seniors want and need to live a happy, healthy, productive life during their golden years.”
Bruckman said the re-opening of the activity centers is an important step in getting Ashtabula County residents back to a more normal daily existence.
“Our priorities as we reopen are staff safety, client safety and member safety,” she said. “We are working hard to restart as many of our regularly scheduled activities as quickly as we can while providing a welcoming, safe environment for all.”
Board President Ann Wiley said with COVID-19 case numbers down and vaccination numbers up, it is time for life to begin to return to normal.
All social distancing and safety protocols will be in place at the activity center. COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, but officials do encourage employees and participants/patrons to become fully vaccinated. Wellness screenings and temperature checks will be conducted on anyone entering the center. Masks will be required. Seniors will be asked to maintain social distancing.
Activities include, but are not limited to, cards, pinochle, yoga, bingo, art classes and guest speakers. The center is providing free transportation to appointments, grocery shopping and more. Per Governor DeWine’s Responsible Restart Order, capacity at the center is limited and registration is required for the centers’ activities.
Program calendars will be posted on Facebook. Information about Senior Center activities can also be obtained by emailing program@ashtabulaseniors.org.
Any senior interested in registering to attend the “Welcome Back Party” or any other activity please call the Center for Active Living, 4148 Main Ave., Ashtabula, directly at 440-998-6750. The center, which has been closed for in-person services since March 2020 due to the coronavirus, continued to provide essential services throughout the pandemic.
