ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Senior Center is offering free classes to help senior citizens prevent falls.
The classes, Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance, is an evidence-based 24-week structured falls prevention program that improves muscle strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility to reduce the risk for falls.
The free program will meet for one hour twice a week and each session will consist of three parts: a brief Tai Ji Quan (pronounced tie gee swan) based warm up, the core program and will conclude with a brief cool down exercise.
No prior experience is necessary, and the class is ideal for older adults and people with a history of falls, balance disorders, leg muscle weakness, abnormal gait or walking difficulties.
Classes will be held 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at the Ashtabula Senior Center, 4148 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults age 65 and older, and the age-adjusted fall death rate is increasing. The age-adjusted fall death rate is 64 deaths per 100,000 older adults. Fall death rates among adults age 65 and older increased about 30 percent from 2009 to 2018.
This program is offered free of charge, but registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 440-998-6750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.