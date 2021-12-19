ASHTABULA — In response to an online threat to the Ashtabula Area City School District, all of the district's schools are closed Monday.
The threat is similar to the TikTok challenge threats that disrupted schools across the nation last Friday, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
"Although the threat is almost assuredly a prank, we have consulted with the Sheriff’s Department as well as the FBI, and have decided the safest route is to close [Monday]," he said. "To be perfectly clear, we are not taking this nonsense lightly. This is criminal activity and will be treated as such."
The FBI is investigating the case, Potts said.
"The FBI is working on getting a federal warrant. Their forensics experts will find out who made this threat, and you can rest assured they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible," he said. "Causing panic that disrupts school and this community will not be tolerated in the least."
Potts asked parents to speak with students about spreading this type of information on social media. If they see this type of activity, it should be reported to the police and school authorities.
School officials will reassess the situation for Tuesday and Wednesday, and will provide an update sometime today.
As for busing, A-Tech students will be shuttle only. Happy Hearts and Building Bridges will proceed as normal.
