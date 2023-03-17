SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education officially hired Lisa L. Newsome as the district’s new superintendent Wednesday night.
Newsome was awarded a three-year contract that begins June 1, at an annual salary of $116,075.
After the board approved the resolution to hire Newsome in a 4 to 1 vote, the room full of AACS teachers, principals, family and friends erupted in applause and gave her a standing ovation.
Newsome said she was overwhelmed by the support.
Board member Timothy Fleming, the only minority member of the board, cast the only “no” vote after stating he wanted to see another minority, Assistant Superintendent Kelly Washington, get the job.
“If you have 29 years experience, a PhD and you’re the assistant superintendent — what else does a minority have to do to be superintendent?” he said, his words filled with emotion. “I don’t understand why Dr. Washington wasn’t worth a conversation with the board. It’s unjust.”
Newsome has been employed by Ashtabula Area City schools for 25 years, serving as a principal, special education supervisor, preschool director, assistant principal and elementary school teacher. She currently serves as the district’s director of state and federal programs and accountability, test coordinator, as well as crisis prevention and intervention trainer.
Newsome received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Baldwin Wallace University in 1996; a master’s in education from Youngstown State University in 2004, and her superintendent licensure from Ursuline College in 2019.
Fleming also charged that Board member Laura Jones should not have participated in the superintendent selection process because she “crafted the questionnaire” given to Newsome during the hiring process and that she and Newsome’s husband are somehow related, possibly cousins, he said.
“I watched you champion your selection; you should have abstained from the beginning,” Fleming said. “You sued the district! Why would we appoint someone who sued us?”
During Fleming’s rant, Board President William Niemi asked Fleming to stop numerous times. People in the audience were talking, a few shouting for Fleming, others against. Obviously upset, Jones stood up and asked the district’s attorney, David Pontius, if this can be discussed at a meeting.
Niemi banged his gavel on the table and announced a five-minute recess, during which Pontius had a conversation with Fleming.
When the meeting reconvened, everyone settled down. Fleming said he’s not allowed to talk about his concerns and the meeting moved forward.
Later, when the resolution to hire Newsome came up on the agenda, Fleming proposed tabling the resolution, but the motion to hire went forward and the majority ruled.
After the meeting, everyone was treated to a reception with cake and coffee in the foyer to celebrate the new superintendent.
In other business:
• The board approved the purchase of 800 Chromebooks and licenses for students at a cost of $115,200. Interim Superintendent John Rubesich said the price has come down since the district last bought Chromebooks.
• Jones reported that the Building and Grounds Committee met and got an update on the progress of the district’s new transportation facility to be built on Station Avenue.
Capp Steel Erectors Inc. recently demolished the old St. John School, 3320 Station Ave., to make way for the new facility.
The transportation center will be about 39,000 square feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
Construction on the $10 million project is expected to start late this spring.
• Dwight Meyer, branch manager of the Lakeside High School Library and Emerging Technologies Librarian for the Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL), gave a presentation on Lakeside High School’s media center/library.
The ACDL is partnering with Lakeside High School to manage the school library, which has not been used for several years.
“We are refreshing the media center,” Meyer said. “Everyone is welcome.”
Meyer has completed an inventory, changed shelving and separated collections by subject. He’s purchased boxes and boxes of books and software from Baker & Taylor, a supplier of library content and services.
Every resource at ACDL is available to students, he said. “All you need is a library card.”
Niemi said, “This is really great that we are finally using our media center.”
The Board of Education’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 19 at Lakeside High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.