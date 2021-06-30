Ashtabula School Board hires new high school principal

BY SHELLEY TERRY
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education unanimously hired a new principal for Lakeside High School during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts asked for the approval of a three-year contract for Dr. Markiel Perkins at a salary of $93,436, effective Aug. 1. He replaces Robert Klinar who resigned last month.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Perkins lead Lakeside High School,” Potts said. “He has an inspirational story and is very personable and relatable. I think he has all the tools to be a great leader for our students and staff.”
Perkins, 43, of Middlefield, comes to Lakeside from Cardinal High School, where he served as principal. Perkins is no stranger to Ashtabula, where he served four of his 11 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was active-duty enlisted during that time. He also served in Los Angeles, Cleveland and Cordova, Alaska.
“My favorite unit was USCG Station Ashtabula,” he said. “Ashtabula is like my second home; lots of good memories here. It’s where my daughter was born.”
He has three children: Markus, 20; Markayla,16, and Malachi, 9 months old.
Born in northeast Ohio, Perkins was reared by a single mother and his grandparents. He overcame difficulties with reading and math as a young student and graduated from Berea High School in 1996. He joked that he was “a band geek” at Berea High, where he was a trombone player participating in marching band, the wind ensemble, jazz band, pep band and orchestra.
He graduated with a bachelor of arts in history secondary education 7-12 from Baldwin Wallace University. During his senior year of college, Perkins ran for Berea City Council Ward 1 as an Independent and was elected Berea’s youngest councilman in 1999. He went on to serve two terms and resigned in 2003 to join the Coast Guard. From 2000-2003, Perkins worked for the Berea City School District as a long-term substitute in health and physical education and as an intervention specialist.
While serving on active duty, Perkins earned his master’s degree and doctorate in education, curriculum-instruction and educational leadership.
After his enlistment was up, and he was honorably discharged as a veteran, Perkins returned to education in 2014 as center director at Ombudsman in North Olmsted and Berea, a school that took in students who were suspended or expelled from the Berea, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, Bay Village, Brooklyn and Westlake.
After two years at Ombudsman, Perkins transitioned to Nexus Academy of Cleveland as a success coach and the school’s first athletic director. Perkins was instrumental in getting a basketball program up and running in the downtown Cleveland school. Two months after Nexus Academy became Cleveland Preparatory Academy, Perkins was named principal. Perkins served in that role for two years before becoming principal at Cardinal High School in 2019.
Additionally, Perkins coached football in North Olmsted for eight years, and has umpired baseball since he was 16 years old. He has umpired little league games up to collegiate level baseball, and has also gone to Puerto Rico twice to umpire games.
Potts said Perkins beat out a very strong candidate pool.
“I am confident in his ability to lead this school forward, to be the flagship of the district and a school our community will rally around and be proud of,” Potts said.
Perkins told the school board that coming back to Ashtabula is a great opportunity.
“We will work tirelessly to improve on scholar achievement, culture, and just having fun at school,” he said. “I am very excited and humbled by being selected as Lakeside High School’s next principal.”
In other business, the school board:
• Approved the revised AACS personnel policies for non-represented staff, effective July 1, to improve consistency, Treasurer Mark Astorino said.
• Approved the creation of the following positions and job descriptions: assistant athletic director, student success coordinator, success coach and communications/public relations coordinator.
• Approved the revised athletic director job description.
