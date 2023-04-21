SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A majority of Ashtabula Area City School Board members laid bare their differences with fellow member Timothy Fleming Wednesday night in voting 4-1 in favor of a censure resolution against him.
Those differences centered on whether Fleming “violated board policies, by-laws, and its adopted code of ethics.” The resolution charges Fleming violated with the following inappropriate behavior and actions:
• Fleming disrupts meetings and when called to order by Board President William Niemi, Fleming fails to yield, causing the board to go into emergency recess or adjournment.
• He inappropriately responds to citizen’s comments during the public comment portion of meetings.
• He digresses from agenda topics with non-germane statements of personal opinion. The comments are often intended to disparage, discredit or harm the reputation of other board members or AACS staff members.
• Fleming violates the confidential nature of executive sessions by disclosing the content of the discussions during meetings.
“This board hereby formally expresses its strongest disapproval of such conduct by Timothy Fleming, through this Resolution of Censure, and respectfully requests Timothy Fleming cease and desist from any further conduct of similar nature,” the resolution states.
Fleming objected to the resolution and said, “They can’t do this! I have a right to speak.”
While no tangible consequence comes with the censure, it is a public rebuke of the behavior outlined in the resolution.
In other business, the Board of Education:
• Approved a two-year agreement with the Ashtabula Area Teachers’ Association, starting Aug. 1, 2023.
• Approved schematic design stage submissions and design development stage submissions, and authorized the design professional to proceed with the construction of the new transportation facility on Station Avenue in Ashtabula.
• Approved a resolution to join the Ashtabula County School Financing District in order to fund the Happy Hearts Academy at the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center in Ashtabula, declaring it necessary to levy a renewal tax on the November ballot.
“They have to do that since the Ashtabula County School Financing District doesn’t cover their district without joining together for the tax levy,” County Auditor David Thomas said.
