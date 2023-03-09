ASHTABULA — Last year, volunteers collected 30 cubic yards of trash from the Ashtabula River, a 40-mile-long river that flows into Lake Erie.
In hopes of keeping the river clean and beautiful, the Ashtabula Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Ohio Central Basin Steelheaders, will host an Ashtabula River Clean Up Day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15 at 3401 Harmon Hill Road. The clean up is in partnership with the Ashtabula Township Park Commission and the Ashtabula City Port Authority.
“The focus of the cleanup will be immediately upstream and downstream of Cederquist Park,” said Nathan Paskey, manager of the Ashtabula SWCD. “But if you have a section of the river from the Smolen Gulf Bridge to the West 24th Street bridge that you would like to walk, please feel free to do so. The trash that is picked up will need to be brought back to Cederquist Park for disposal.”
Participants must to sign release forms. Adults will have to sign on behalf of minors.
“We are not asking anyone to enter the river and or cross the river to pick up trash,” Paskey said. “If you choose to enter the river and or cross it is your decision and you are doing so at your own risk.”
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said the Ashtabula River is an asset and has seen much improvement over the years.
“These [clean up] events are so great and benefit not only the river but our entire community,” he said. “As someone who grew up when our river, lake and brooks were tagged with warning signs it’s great to see them become a source of pride and appreciated by so many.”
Volunteers are encouraged to bring a pair of gloves, although gloves, trash bags and vests will be available for participants. Water, pop and a pizza lunch will be available to the participants after the cleanup. Hand cleaning stations will be available at the registration tent. Volunteers can register either by phone and or Evenbrite.
Pre-register for the event through Eventbrite and or by calling the Ashtabula SWCD at 440-576-4946. You can access the Eventbrite registration https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-ashtabula-river-clean-up-tickets-569698622917.
Registration on the day of the event will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
For more information you can call the Ashtabula SWCD at 440-576-4946 or email at ashtabulaswcd@gmail.com.
