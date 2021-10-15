Ashtabula resident's apparel line focuses on mental health

ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula native is launching Self Evolver, a line of comfortable, unisex clothing and accessories with a positive message.
Mental health merchandise is a rising category of apparel that’s geared toward meaningful brand awareness, said founder, Kayla Scheanon, a local counselor, who makes her home in Ashtabula.
“I’ve embraced the philosophy of self evolution throughout my life and career,” she said. “I started Self Evolver as a way for my clients and the greater community to wear their successes on their sleeves and to support and uplift others.”
Her vision for the clothing line was to blend comfortable clothes with positive messaging that anyone can wear, she said.
The clothing line includes unisex long-sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, tanks, tees and crop tops. The children’s apparel line includes a toddler jersey t-shirt, youth long-sleeve tee, hoodie and drawstring bag.
Self Evolver also has a line of accessories, which includes hats, coffee cups and blankets.
Scheanon said the brand embodies the three themes: overcoming adversity, celebrating personal success and spreading positivity to others.
“As Self Evolver gains steam, I plan to help fund women’s shelters in Ashtabula County,” she said.
When she’s not working at her counseling job in Meadville, Pa., Scheanon and her 2-year-old daughter, Roary, enjoy time at Walnut Beach and exploring the shops along Bridge Street.
She also hosts free women’s self defense classes.
For more information or to view the line, go to www.selfevolver.co.
