ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Marine Corps League held a ceremony Tuesday, marking the 80th anniversary of the attack of Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II.
About a dozen spectators showed up for the ceremony in 28-degree snowy weather at Veterans Memorial Park.
"We want to make it brief, but poignant ... to remember those who fought, sacrificed and died for our country," said Tim Dibble, past commandant of the Marine Corps League Detachment 782.
True to his word, the remembrance ceremony consisted of 15 minutes of church bells, prayers, a speech and a rifle salute followed by Taps, courtesy of bugler Matt Sommers.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and posting of the colors by the American Legion color guard, the Rev. Len Jury, chaplain of the American Legion, said a prayer asking God "to turn his gaze to those in the military and bless them for their sacrifice and service."
Dibble introduced the keynote speaker, Ben Schwartfigure, U.S. Army retiree and director of the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission, who said it was an honor to be there.
Schwartfigure gave a brief history of the 90-minute attack at 7:55 a.m. Dec. 7, 1941 of the U.S. Pacific fleet in Hawaii by the Japanese Imperial Navy.
He said it was important to remember Pearl Harbor because of the loss of human life on that day, and to honor the sacrifices made by all American servicemen and women, including one of Ashtabula's own.
"Private Henry Kalinowski was the first Ashtabula County resident to die in World War II, killed as the U.S.S. Arizona sank during the bombing," he said.
The Ashtabula chapter of the Marine Corps League is named after Kalinowski, who was an Ashtabula native.
"Nobody truly desires to go to war," Schwartfigure said. "American service members are the protectors who stand up and bravely go into battle."
Schwartfigure recognized another Ashtabula native who died in service to his country.
"Lance Cpl. Kevin Cornelius was 20 years old when he died in Operation Enduring Freedom," he said. "It's individuals like him who are responsible for the freedoms we enjoy today."
In his closing remarks, Dibble said Americans should remember Pearl Harbor because the nation needs to stay strong and citizens must remain vigilant.
"America was not prepared for the attack," he said. "We must never forget."
The American Legion Honor Guard then provided a 21-gun Salute.
The Rev. Fred Grimm, chaplain of the Marine Corps League gave the benediction.
