ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Public Library offers lots for children to do in that space between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
On Tuesday, also known as Tie Dye Tuesday, enjoy a throw back to the 1970s. Go to the library wearing your favorite tie dyed clothes. A children’s sing-a-long will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
Wednesday will feature Team Spirit Day. Celebrate your favorite sports team by wearing your jerseys, ball caps, and other team paraphernalia. The movie “The Sandlot” will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m., and “Air Bud:Golden Retriever,” from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Favorite Character Day will be celebrated Thursday. Dress as your favorite character from a book or movie. Movie Showing: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” 1-3 p.m.
Children can wear their pajamas and bring a blanket to the library to watch “Bedtime Stories,” from 3-5 p.m. Friday.
The Ashtabula Public Library is at 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula. For more information, call 440-997-9341.
