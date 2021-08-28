ASHTABULA — Four drug busts in the past two weeks netted the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
The APDMIU executed a search warrant on Aug. 11 in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue with a warrant issued by Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo. Police obtained the warrant after investigating a non-fatal overdose investigation at the residence, police said.
During the search, investigators found suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a digital scale, drug packaging and about $670 cash, according to police reports.
Charges will be filed on the primary occupants of the residence, identified as a 39-year-old male and a 34-year-old male from Ashtabula, once lab reports are obtained. The investigation is still on-going, police said.
On Aug.18, members of the APDNIU raided a residence in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue and discovered suspected heroin and methamphetamine, fentanyl patches, drug packaging material and digital scales.
Charges will be filed on the occupant of the residence, identified as a 34-year-old male from Ashtabula, once lab reports are obtained, police said.
This past Tuesday, members of the APDNIU, with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force from Mahoning County, executed simultaneous search warrants in the 5000 block of West Avenue and the 5000 block of Nathan Avenue.
During the search of the two residences, investigators seized 11 firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, suspected heroin and marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging material and an undisclosed amount of cash. One subject was taken into custody on warrants. The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected.
As of the year to date, the APDNIU has seized about 2,656 grams of methamphetamine, about 136 grams of heroin/fentanyl, about 960 grams of cocaine, about 398 grams of marijuana, 64 grams of crack cocaine, $40,300 in cash and 23 firearms.
Anyone with information related to illegal narcotics is encouraged to contact the Ashtabula Police Department tip-line at 440-992-7126.
