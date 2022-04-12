ASHTABULA
• Police assisted emergency medical workers for a call in the 5800 block of Woodley Court at 9:25 a.m. April 11. One male was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 4900 block of Hope Avenue at 2:53 p.m. April 11.
• Menacing was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 8:46 p.m. April 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 9:05 p.m. April 11.
