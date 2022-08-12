ASHTABULA
• Offensive behavior by a neighbor was reported in the 800 block of Norman Avenue at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Columbus Avenue and East 15th Street at 10 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A fatal drug overdose was reported in the 2200 block of Cardinal Drive at 11 a.m. Aug. 10.
• Theft by deception was reported in the 5700 block of Nathan Avenue at 3:26 p.m. Aug. 10.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 500 block of West Prospect Road at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 10.
