• Domestic violence was reported in the 4700 block of Fern Avenue at 1:24 a.m. April 4.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of West 30th Street at 2:41 a.m. April 4.
• Menacing was reported in the 2000 block of Oriole Drive at 2:50 a.m. April 4.
• A stolen bathtub was reported in the 1100 block of West 41st Street at 12:10 p.m. April 4.
• A civil matter was reported in the 1700 block of East 45th Street at 2:28 p.m. April 4.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 400 block of West Prospect Road at 4:36 p.m. April 4.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of West 52nd Street at 6:35 p.m. April 4.
• An inmate attempted to harm himself in the city jail at 11:27 p.m. April 4. He was taken to the hospital.
• Making false reports was reported in the 700 block of East 17th Street at 4:44 a.m. April 5.
• An assault was reported on Bridge Street at 5 a.m. April 5.
• Drugs were seized in the 100 block of Ross Road at 7:47 a.m. April 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 10:27 a.m. April 5.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 10:28 a.m. April 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 12:52 p.m. April 5.
• A fight was reported at Center Street and Foster Avenue at 4:23 p.m. April 5.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 4:43 p.m. April 5.
• A broken window was reported in the 900 block of East 15th Street at 5 p.m. April 5.
