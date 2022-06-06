• Domestic violence was reported in the 6000 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 4 a.m. June 3.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 1300 block of West 8th Street at 7:17 a.m. June 3.
• A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Benefit Avenue at 8:14 a.m. June 3.
• A lost child was reported in the vicinity of West 52nd Street and Adams Avenue at 3:15 p.m. June 3.
• Criminal damaging was reported at a business in the 200 block of Lake Avenue at 3:23 p.m. June 3.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 3:26 p.m. June 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1300 block of West 8th Street at 4:28 p.m. June 3.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street at 6 p.m. June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Summer Avenue at 6:21 p.m. June 3.
• A traffic stop was made in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 8:30 p.m. June 3. Citations for trying to elude officers were issued.
• A man was arrested on warrants in the 500 block of Bunker Hill Road at 12:30 a.m. June 4. He was found to be in possession of narcotics.
• A woman reported her ex-husband drove by her house waving a handgun in the 3400 block of Station Avenue at 2 a.m. June 4. Police are investigating the incident.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 4300 block of Main Avenue at 2:30 a.m. June 4. The owner said the keys were left in the vehicle.
• An adult was reportedly threatening a juvenile in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 5 a.m. June 4.
• A theft was reported in the 1700 block of West 19th Street at 9:42 a.m. June 4.
• A subject was arrested for public intoxication at West Prospect Circle and Ann Avenue at 12:04 p.m. June 4.
• An aggravated assault was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 4:53 p.m. June 4.
• A theft of money was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 5:01 p.m. June 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 6:22 p.m. June 4.
• Theft of a motorized bicycle was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue at 11:46 p.m. June 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2600 block of Arlington Avenue at 12:34 a.m. June 5.
• Trespassing was reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 3 a.m. June 5.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 12:46 p.m. June 5.
• Violation of a protection order and domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of West 11th Street at 3:10 p.m. June 5.
• A tenant dispute was reported in the 3600 block of Station Avenue at 3:55 p.m. June 5.
• A traffic stop at West 52nd Street and Ann Avenue at 5:51 p.m. June 5 resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of drugs was reported in the 4600 block of Main Avenue at 6 p.m. June 5. One arrest was made and narcotics were recovered.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Jefferson Avenue at 10:20 p.m. June 5.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 10:35 p.m. June 5.
• Reckless operation of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Jefferson Avenue at 11:08 p.m. June 5.
• An intoxicated man was arrested in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 11:18 p.m. June 5.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 2 a.m. June 6.
• Threats were reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 2:20 a.m. June 6.
