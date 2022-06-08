ASHTABULA
• A traffic stop in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 8 a.m. June 6 resulted in the driver given a citation for open container and no operator's license.
• Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Hamlin Drive at 10 a.m. June 6.
• A welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 10:32 a.m. June 6. The city's Housing Department was notified of possible issues.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 1:57 p.m. June 6.
• Someone lost a wallet in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 6:18 p.m. June 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 2100 block of Pleasantview Avenue at 9:35 p.m. June 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 1:58 a.m. June 7. One man was arrested.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 3 a.m. June 7.
