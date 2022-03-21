ASHTABULA
• A dog bite was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 9:24 a.m. March 18.
• A dog bite was reported in the 1200 block of Bunker Hill Road at 10:58 a.m. March 18.
• A male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 500 block of West 54th Street at 1:57 p.m. March 18.
• Two dogs running amok were reported in the 2900 block of Saybula Drive at 1:57 p.m. March 18.
• Abuse of a prescription medicine was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 3:17 p.m. March 18.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 6:19 p.m. March 18.
• Threats were reported in the 2200 block of West 13th Street at 11:08 p.m. March 18.
• Stalking was reported on Walnut Boulevard at 2 a.m. March 19.
• A deceased person was reported in the 600 block of East 6th Street at 9:39 a.m. March 19.
• Petty theft was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 9:08 p.m. March 19.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1700 block of West 14th Street at 2:50 a.m. March 20.
• An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 9:51 a.m. March 20.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 2:54 p.m. March 20.
• A private property crash was reported in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue at 3:47 p.m. March 20.
• A stolen vehicle and traffic pursuit were reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 3:51 p.m. March 20.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 4:35 p.m. March 20.
• A deputy asked for assistance in the 1100 block of Elk Drive at 12:52 a.m. March 21.
• A traffic stop at West 32nd Street and Station Avenue at 1 a.m. March 21 resulted in an arrest for OVI. Drugs were also recovered.
