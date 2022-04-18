=• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 8 a.m. April 15.
• A traffic stop for was conducted at West Avenue and West 50th Street at 11:45 a.m. April 15. Police seized drugs.
• A prisoner was released from the Ashtabula County Medical Center and transported to the city jail at 1 p.m. April 15.
• A juvenile was arrested in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 4:44 p.m. April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Prospect Road at 6 p.m. April 15.
• Domestic violence assault was reported in the 3100 block of Johnson Court at 7:46 p.m. April 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue at 11 a.m. April 16.
• Trespassing was reported in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 11:48 a.m. April 16.
• Drug abuse was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 1 p.m. April 16.
• A fight was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 4 p.m. April 16.
• A cell phone was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 8:15 p.m. April 16.
• Illegal dumping was reported in the 3400 block of Ann Avenue at noon April 17.
• A prisoner was taken to the Ashtabula County jail at 4 p.m. April 17.
• A sex offense was reported in the 1000 block of Bunker Hill Road at 4:47 p.m. April 17.
• A housing complaint was received from the 3300 block of Superior Avenue at 6:14 p.m. April 17.
• A dog being attacked was reported in the 400 block of West 38th Street at 6:30 p.m. April 17.
• Possible gunshots were heard in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 6:50 p.m. April 17.
• A traffic stop at West 32nd Street and Station Avenue at 10:20 p.m. resulted in a citation for a turn signal violation.
• A car versus utility pole was reported at West Avenue and West 37th Street at 10:31 p.m. April 17. The driver was found to be impaired. He was injured and transported to the hospital.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 12:43 a.m. April 18.
