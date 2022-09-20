• A male was arrested on warrants in the 1500 block of West 54th Street at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 19.
• A missing person was reported in the 2800 block of Humphrey Avenue at 3:28 p.m. Sept. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of East 15th Street at 5:21 p.m. Sept. 19.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1300 block of West 47th Street at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 19.
• A roll-over accident was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Sept. 19.
• Children were reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles in the 500 block of West 57th Street at 12:44 a.m. Sept. 20.
