ASHTABULA
• An overdose was reported in the 1000 block of East 17th Street at 9 a.m. June 10.
• A search warrant in the 200 block of Rockwell Place led to the seizure of suspected fentanyl, a large quantity of marijuana and a handgun at 9 a.m. June 10.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from the 1600 block of East 51st Street at 9:45 a.m. June 10.
• Fraud with a counterfeit bill was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 11 a.m. June 10.
• Abuse of children was received by officers at the Justice Center at 1:24 p.m. June 10.
• Suspected narcotics were seized during an assist with the adult parole authority in the 300 block of West 54th Street at 2:15 p.m. June 10.
• Theft of firearms was reported in the 3100 block of Glover Drive at 4:51 p.m. June 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Dwight Avenue at 9:47 p.m. June 10. One female was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• An assault was reported in the 5700 block of West Avenue at 7:58 a.m. June 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 11 a.m. June 11. Narcotics were recovered and a citation issued for traffic violations.
• A road hazard was reported on East 6th Street by Route 11 at noon June 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 1:29 p.m. June 11.
• A traffic stop was initiated at West 57th Street and Washington Avenue at 1:56 p.m. June 11. The driver had no operator’s license and the vehicle was towed for expired plates.
• A traffic stop in the 2000 block of West Prospect Road at 1:42 a.m. June 12 resulted in a warrant arrest.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of East 45th Street at 4:48 a.m. June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 6 a.m. June 12.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 6:21 a.m. June 12.
• A traffic stop led to a pursuit and arrest on Bridge Street and Lake Avenue at 10:25 a.m. June 12. The driver was cited for failure to comply.
• A vehicle was stopped at West Prospect Road and West Avenue for reckless operation and driving without a valid license at 11:26 a.m. June 12.
• A traffic stop in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 6:33 p.m. June 12 resulted in the driver cited for no operator’s license.
• Illegal dumping was reported near Nathan Avenue and Perryville Place at 6:37 p.m. June 12.
• A disturbance and threats were reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 7:16 p.m. June 12.
• Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street at 7:30 p.m. June 12.
• A man reported he was almost run over by a vehicle in the 5900 block of Ogden Avenue at 8:03 p.m. June 12.
• Endangering children was reported in the 1300 block of West 47th Street at 8:49 p.m. June 12.
• A simple assault was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 11:38 p.m. June 12.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5800 block of Washington Avenue at 12:30 a.m. June 13.
• A traffic stop in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue at 2 a.m. June 13 resulted in the driver cited for driving under suspension and expired plates.
• Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of West 45th Street at 3:51 a.m. June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.