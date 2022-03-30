ASHTABULA
• Drugs were recovered from a traffic stop at Center Street and West Prospect Road at 12:02 a.m. March 8.
• A female was arrested on warrants in the 500 block of West 29th Street at 6 a.m. March 28.
• A disturbance was reported at the police station, 110 W. 44th St., at 9:49 a.m. March 28.
• Loud music was reported in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue at 9:55 a.m. March 28.
• Howling dogs were reported in the 3000 block of Saybula Drive at 12:40 p.m. March 28.
• An abandoned animal was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 12:45 p.m. March 28.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of West 50th Street at 4:39 p.m. March 28. One suspect was found carrying drugs in his pocket.
• Credit card theft was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 6:26 p.m. March 28.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of West 57th Street at 10:46 a.m. March 29.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 11 a.m. March 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 1:30 p.m. March 29.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West 49th Street at 2:11 p.m. March 29.
• A suspicious person and vehicle were reported at Lake Avenue and West 30th Street at 12:35 a.m. March 30.
• A subject was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop in the 100 block of West 46th Street at 4 a.m. March 30.
CONNEAUT
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:32 a.m. on March 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 1 p.m. on March 28.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:38 p.m. on March 28.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 2:54 p.m. on March 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Stop at 4:18 p.m. on March 28
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:53 p.m. on March 28.
• A reckless driver was reported on Lake Road at 10:25 p.m. on March 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 1:59 a.m on March 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported on Loves Drive at 2:47 a.m. on March 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:20 a.m. on March 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:56 a.m. on March 29.
• Police served a warrant in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:29 a.m. on March 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 10:27 a.m. on March 29.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 10:46 a.m. on March 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Stop at 11:40 a.m. on March 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 3:28 p.m. on March 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:46 p.m. on March 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 6:43 p.m. on March 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Park and Day streets at 7:15 p.m. on March 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 8:06 p.m. on March 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 9:01 p.m. on March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.