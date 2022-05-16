ASHTABULA
• An assault was reported in the 1600 block of East 48th Street at 12:29 a.m. May 13.
• A theft was reported in the 200 block of West Prospect Road at 10:58 a.m. May 13.
• A hit-skip accident was reported at West Prospect Road and Seymour Drive at 12:22 p.m. May 13.
• A warrant was served in the 5000 block of Topper Avenue at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Avenue at 6:19 p.m. May 13.
• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of East 14th Street at 6:54 p.m. May 13.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 2 a.m. May 14.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 900 block of West 39th Street at 11:42 a.m. May 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West 48th Street at 1 p.m. May 14.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 6 p.m. May 14.
• A man was arrested for possession of narcotics at Columbus Avenue and East 14th Street at 6:50 p.m. May 14.
• A call about an animal was received from the 6100 block of Jefferson Road at 6:57 p.m. May 14.
• Narcotics were found in the 1000 block of Scott Avenue at 7 p.m. May 14.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4900 block of Dwight Avenue at 12:35 a.m. May 15.
• A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of West 38th Street at 10:20 a.m. May 15.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Walnut Boulevard at 11:24 a.m. May 15.
• An issue with a prisoner was reported at the Justice Center at 1:09 p.m. May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Harbor Avenue at 1:40 p.m. May 15.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 2200 block of West Avenue at 1:45 p.m. May 15.
• A male and female fighting was reported in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 7:17 p.m. May 15. The caller reported the male was grabbing the female.
• Child endangerment was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 8:45 p.m. May 15.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 11:49 p.m. May 15.
• A suspicious couple was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. May 16. Police found the male to be in possession of three different drugs.
• Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of West Prospect Road at 4:20 a.m. May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.