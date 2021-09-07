• A woman was cited for a parking violation on Bell Court at 5:27 a.m. Sept. 3. The vehicle was towed.
• A juvenile was cited for curfew violation at Walnut Beach at 5:32 a.m. Sept. 3.
• A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of West 58th Street at 8:37 a.m. Sept. 3.
• Breaking and entering were reported in the 600 block of Goodwill Drive at 1:21 p.m. Sept. 3.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Minnesota Avenue at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 3.
• A subject reportedly did not pay a tax cab service in the 1400 block of West Prospect Road at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 3.
• Misuse of a credit card was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 3.
• An intoxicated driver was arrested in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 3:13 a.m. Sept. 4.
• A disturbance was reported on Osborn Avenue at 3:48 a.m. Sept. 4. One man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• A man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 24th Street at 3:50 a.m. Sept. 4.
• A man was arrested on a warrant out of Willoughby Hills in the 5100 block of Chestnut Avenue at 2:21 p.m. Sept. 4.
• Theft by deception was reported in the 1900 block of Bob White Drive at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 4.
• A stolen license plate was reported in the 5100 block of Chestnut Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 4.
• A custody issue was reported in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 5:49 p.m. Sept. 4.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the jail at the Justice Center, 110 W. 44th St., at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
• Drugs and guns were seized during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A traffic stop at West 55th Street and West Avenue resulted in the seizure of narcotics at 3:08 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A man was arrested on felony warrants at Bridge Street and Joseph Avenue at 5:02 a.m. Sept. 5.
• Suspicious behavior was reported int he 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A motorist was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at Station Avenue and West Prospect Road at 8:06 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A shoplifter was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 5.
• A motorist was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of West 39th Street at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 5.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of West 43rd Street at 6:51 p.m. Sept. 5.
• A drug overdose was reported at Lake Avenue and West 10th Street at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 5.
• A burglary was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 1:42 a.m. Sept. 6.
• An assault was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 6:07 a.m. Sept. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.