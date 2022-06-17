• A private property crash was reported in the 700 block of Layman Drive at 4 a.m. June 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Maruba Avenue at 7:50 a.m. June 15.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Alfred Drive at 12:16 p.m. June 15.
• Inappropriate texting with a minor was reported in the 1000 block of Allen Avenue at 2 p.m. June 15.
• An assault was reported in the 2700 block of West Avenue at 2:34 p.m. June 15.
• Fraud was reported in the 5200 block of Summer Avenue at 2:34 p.m. June 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Norman Avenue at 2:35 p.m. June 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2600 block of Arlington Avenue at 2:42 p.m. June 15.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West 44th Street at 3:57 p.m. June 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5100 block of Hope Avenue at 4:57 p.m. June 15.
• An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue at 6:30 p.m. June 15.
• A traffic stop was conducted at Lake Avenue and West 19th Street at 11:11 p.m. June 15. The driver was cited for a red light violation and driving under suspension.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Station Avenue at 4:56 a.m. June 16.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 5 a.m. June 16.
• Simple assault was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 5 a.m. June 16.
• A four-wheel vehicle was found in the backyard of a Scott Avenue resident at 9 a.m. June 16.
• A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Bridge Street at 11:47 a.m. June 16.
• A female inmate was transported from the Justice Center to the Ashtabula County jail at 12:31 p.m. June 16.
• Vandalism was reported in the 2200 block of Lake Avenue at 2:41 p.m. June 16.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of East 5th Street at 9:38 p.m. June 16.
