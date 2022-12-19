ASHTABULA
• A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Michigan Avenue at 10:17 a.m. Dec. 16.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Audrey Place at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 16.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Lake Road West at 5:44 p.m. Dec. 16.
• Aggravated domestic violence involving a stabbing was reported at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road. Two males, ages 34 and 25, were taken to the hospital — one with significant injuries to his fingers. Both men are being charged, police said.
• An abandoned vehicle was found at East 21st Street and Route 11 at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 17.
• A junk vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of West 10th Street at 2 a.m. Dec. 17.
• A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of West 10th Street at 4:28 a.m. Dec. 17.
• Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West 40th Street at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 17.
• Menacing was reported in the 600 block of West 39th Street at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 17.
• A private property accident was reported at Benefit Avenue and West Prospect Road at 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
• A K-9 officer was called in to assist the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at Shepard and West Prospect roads at 9 p.m. Dec. 17.
• Stalking was reported in the 1000 block of West 50th Street at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 17.
• A male was arrested following a domestic violence situation in the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive at 3 a.m. Dec. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 4:36 a.m. Dec. 18.
• A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Alfred Drive at 4:56 a.m. Dec. 18.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West 43rd Street at 6:33 p.m. Dec. 18.
• Attempted fraud was reported in the 1100 block of West 43rd Street at 10:04 p.m. Dec. 18.
• An unruly juvenile was reported at West 55th Street and West Avenue at 11 p.m. Dec. 18.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 700 block of East 14th Street at 11:51 p.m. Dec. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Allen Avenue at 1 a.m. Dec. 19.
