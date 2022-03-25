• A neglected animal was reported in the 3000 block of Glover Drive at 2:25 p.m. March 24.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 600 block of West 44th Street at 3:12 p.m. March 24. The person left without incident.
• A traffic stop in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 3:20 a.m. March 25 resulted in the seizure of drugs.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 4800 block of Benefit Avenue at 9:32 a.m. March 25.
• A fight was reported in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 9 a.m. March 25.
