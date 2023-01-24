ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2100 block of East 42nd Street at 1:48 p.m. Jan. 23.
• A stray dog was reported in the 6300 block of Bogue Road at 2 p.m. Jan. 23.
• A welfare check on animals was requested in the 3000 block of Pinney Topper Road at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 23.
• Gunshots were reported in the vicinity of West 33rd Street and Station Avenue at 11 p.m. Jan. 23.
• A subject lied about his identity to avoid being arrested on several warrants in the 500 block of West 52nd Street at 3 a.m. Jan. 24.
• A vehicle was towed from West 57th Street at Main Avenue for improper license plates at 4 a.m. Jan. 24.
• A male took off running from police at Center Street and Main Avenue at 4:55 a.m. Jan. 24.
