• Shoplifting was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. May 24.
• Two males were cited for criminal trespassing at the city’s parking deck at 2 p.m. May 24.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of West 58th Street at 3:35 p.m. May 24.
• An inmate at the Justice Center was checked out by EMS and cleared of any medical emergencies at 4 p.m. May 24.
• Fraud was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 4:17 p.m. May 24.
• A man with a knife was reported on West 47th Street at 5:53 p.m. May 24.
• An assault was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 7:12 p.m. May 24.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 10:15 p.m. May 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3700 block of West Avenue at 6 a.m. May 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.