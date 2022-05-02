ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence by a repeat offender was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 12:03 a.m. April 26. When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in his apartment. He was eventually arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1 a.m. April 26.
• A male was arrested for multiple warrants in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue at 2:40 a.m. April 26.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of West Prospect Road at 8 p.m. April 26.
• An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue at 12:01 a.m. April 27.
• A vehicle was cited and towed from the 4600 block of Main Avenue at 11 a.m. April 27 for parking in a handicapped space without the required tag.
• A stray dog and puppies were reported in the woods off the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 11:55 a.m. April 27.
• Junk vehicles were reported in the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:21 p.m. April 27.
• An inmate at the Justice Center was cited for possessing a drug abuse instrument at 4:14 p.m. April 27.
• A traffic stop at Lake Road and Elk Drive at 6 p.m. April 27 resulted in an arrest for driving under suspension.
• Strange behavior was reported in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 6:30 p.m. April 27.
• A search warrant executed in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 7 p.m. April 27 resulted in the seizure of drugs and related materials.
• Jefferson police arrested a male on a city warrant at 4 a.m. April 28.
• A pit bull dog was reportedly loose in the 1000 block of Ohio Avenue at 6:30 a.m. April 28.
• A vehicle was stopped in the 2500 block of State Road at 8:40 a.m. April 28 for having no license plates.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 9:40 a.m. April 28.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of West 58th Street at 11:44 a.m. April 28. Items were taken from the home and vehicle stolen.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 1:54 p.m. April 28.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 2900 block of Lake Avenue at 1:59 p.m. April 28.
• A warrant arrest in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 6:30 p.m. April 28 resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.
