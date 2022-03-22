• Criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 9:46 a.m. March 21.
• Stalking and harassment were reported in the 1700 block of Scott Avenue at 9:52 a.m. March 21.
• An assault was reported at West Avenue and West 58th Street at 10:40 a.m. March 21.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5800 block of Madison Avenue at 3:23 p.m. March 21.
• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of East 51st Street at 3:29 p.m. March 21.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at East 44th Street and State Road at 4 p.m. March 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue at 5:23 p.m. March 21.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 block of West 40th Street at 8:45 p.m. March 21.
• A heroin overdose was reported in the 500 block of West 48th Street at 10:22 p.m. March 21.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
