• A dead dog was reported on Wiswell Road at 9 a.m. Monday. Animal control responded to the call.
• Dogs running at large was reported in the 1500 block of Route 307 West at 9:19 a.m. Monday.
• A father reported his son was making threats in the 2000 block of Humphrey Avenue at 2:54 p.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5200 block of Jaycee Avenue at 3:57 p.m. Monday.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 2600 block of West 16th Street at 4:18 p.m. Monday.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 4000 block of Station Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Monday. One arrest was made.
• An inmate at the Justice Center was transported to the hospital at 10 p.m. Monday.
• A mother reported she was assaulted by her juvenile son who also assaulted his juvenile brother in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Monday.
• Theft from a Glover Drive apartment was reported at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 3600 block of Ann Avenue at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday.
