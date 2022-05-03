ASHTABULA
• An assault was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 7 a.m. May 2.
• A disturbance during a custody exchange was reported in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue at 7:30 a.m. May 2.
• A male was arrested on a felony warrant in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 3:32 p.m. May 2.
• Threats were reported in the 4400 block of Collins Boulevard at 5:23 a.m. May 3.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 500 block of West 44th Street at 5:35 a.m. May 3.
