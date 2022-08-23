• Domestic violence was reported in the 6600 block of Sanborn Road at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 22.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 300 block of West 44th Street at 2 p.m. Aug. 22.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 800 block of West 38th Street at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 22.
• An assault was reported on Gary Avenue at 1 a.m. Aug. 23.
• A vehicle was towed from the 300 block of West 54th Street at 3:03 a.m. Aug. 23.
