ASHTABULA
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West 30th Street at 12:18 p.m. March 31. Three suspects were found and illegal drugs seized.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 12:19 p.m. March 31.
• A domestic assault on a pregnant woman was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 1:30 p.m. March 31.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 4 a.m. April 1.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 5 a.m. April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.