ASHTABULA
• An unwanted person was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 11:51 a.m. March 30.
• Property damage in a hit-skip accident was reported at Center Street and Foster Avenue at 4 a.m. March 31.
• A traffic stop on West 58th Street resulted in an arrest on a warrant at 4:50 a.m. March 31.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Avenue at 8:26 a.m. March 31.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 8:47 a.m. March 31.
