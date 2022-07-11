ASHTABULA
• A burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Cemetery Road at 8:17 a.m. July 7.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 8:49 a.m. July 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 11:34 a.m. July 7.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2100 block of Cemetery Road at 2:19 p.m. July 7.
• An officer saw a motorist using narcotics and pulled him over in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 2:48 p.m. July 7.
• An arrest was made for contempt of court in Municipal Court at 4:30 p.m. July 7.
• Threats were reported in the 1300 block of West 3rd Street at 7:42 p.m. July 7.
• Domestic assault and disrupting public service were reported in the 5800 block of Washington Avenue at 9 p.m. July 7.
• Windows of an apartment were damaged in the 200 block of West 54th Street at 2:40 a.m. July 8.
• An assault was reported at West 54th Street and Adams Avenue at 6:21 a.m. July 8.
• A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Avenue at 6:37 a.m. July 8 resulted in the arrest of a woman for an active warrant.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Fern Avenue at 3 p.m. July 8.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 4 p.m. July 8.
• Two juveniles were reportedly at Walnut Beach after curfew at 3 a.m. July 9.
• A junk vehicle was removed from the 5500 block of Main Avenue at 10:48 a.m. July 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 10:50 a.m. July 9.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at West 24th Street and Indian Trails Park at 1:23 p.m. July 9.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 1600 block of East 49th Street at 1:33 p.m. July 9.
• Found property was reported in the 3600 block of Station Avenue at 3:06 p.m. July 9.
• A 2012 black Yamaha R6 motorcycle was reported stolen from the 1700 block of West 6th Street at 6:29 a.m. July 10.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road at 9:30 a.m. July 10.
• An attempted burglary was reported in the 700 block of East 14th Street at 9:55 a.m. July 10.
• A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 11:44 a.m. July 10.
• Criminal damage was reported in the 2300 block of Michigan Avenue at 11:57 a.m. July 10.
• A man was arrested on warrants in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 4:40 p.m. July 10. He was later released to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1100 block of Bridge Street at 5:21 p.m. July 10.
• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West 34th Street at 7 p.m. July 10.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 7:30 p.m. July 10.
• A TV was reportedly stolen from the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 10:09 p.m. July 10.
• A disturbance and threats of violence were reported at West 50th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 10:11 p.m. July 10.
• A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 10:31 p.m. July 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Perryville Place at 11:01 p.m. July 10.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West 44th Street at 6 a.m. July 11.
• A subject was arrested and drugs were seized in the 1000 block of Thayer Avenue at 7:15 a.m. July 11.
